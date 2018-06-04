Chilly Nights call for Chicken Pot Pie

One of my favoritest comfort foods – Chicken Pot Pie!

My homemade chicken pot pie cooling by the window… (my pic)

So, we’re in for 3-4 days of chilly weather here on the Midcoast, which is mildly irritating to those of us expecting the full force of summer. Leave it to the Midcoast Weather gods of Early June to call the shots as they see fit (they are, from the Norse, Gøɇrdoe and his wife Fariøeɇ, as I recall)) Another layer of clothing. More wood in the stove. And a supper dish to boost both our moods and body temperatures: chicken (or turkey) pot pie! This is pretty easy to make, and will serve 4 people very nicely.

You’ll need:

Pie crust for top and bottom to fit a 9″ glass (Pyrex) pie dish. Premade refrigerated pie crust is the easiest way to go.

2 1/2 cups cooked chicken or turkey, chopped into chunks. A rotisserie chicken from Hannaford or elsewhere does just fine.

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

1 3/4 cups chicken broth or stock

1/2 cup milk

2 cups frozen peas, or peas and carrots (my version, above, uses just peas)

salt and pepper to taste

Now do these things:

Preheat oven to 425. Make pie crusts as directed, or do your crusts from scratch, and line the pie dish with the bottom crust.

as directed, or do your crusts from scratch, and line the pie dish with the bottom crust. In a large skillet or saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook till tender – about 2 minutes. Now add flour and salt and pepper and whisk till well-blended. Gradually stir in milk and broth and whisk over low heat until it starts to thicken slightly into a liquid-y gravy. (Note that the gravy will thicken in the oven – you don’t want a dry pie. Add more broth if needed).

over medium heat. Add the chopped and cook till tender – about 2 minutes. Now add and and and whisk till well-blended. Gradually stir in and and whisk over low heat until it starts to thicken slightly into a liquid-y gravy. (Note that the gravy will thicken in the oven – you don’t want a dry pie. Add more if needed). Now stir in the chicken chunks and peas/carrots , and remove the pan from heat. Pour all of this into the pie shell and top with the second crust . Seal the edges, and cut vent slits in several places.

chunks and , and remove the pan from heat. Pour all of this into the pie shell and top with the . Seal the edges, and cut vent slits in several places. Bake at 425 for 30-40 minutes, checking it after 30 minutes. Top crust should be a nice golden brown.

Remove the pie and let cool for about 5 minutes before serving.

There it is – the ideal culinary solution to a chilly night. Take that, Gøɇrdoe and Fariøeɇ!

•••••••••••••••••••••••

Primary Tuesday, June 12! Get ‘er done!

As I noted last time, I was reminded by the BDN that this blog is in their Food Section and needs to remain consistent with their blogging guidelines. Hence my decision to delete my post about U.S. Senate candidate Zak Ringelstein’s snubbing at the Maine State Democratic Convention in Lewiston last month, since there was nothing at all in the post about food. I’ll continue to post in accordance with BDN blog guidelines – which still allows room for some “non-food” writing (humor, stories, thought pieces, fascinating people and yes, politics on occasion).

Primary Day is fast approaching on June 12, and Maine voters will see Ranked Choice Voting in effect for gubernatorial races, the Democratic congressional primary in CD2, and, in a few districts, for state legislative races – all important choices for us to make. As a progressive, I face a wealth of capable candidates for governor – Mark Dion, Mark Eves, Diane Russell, Betsy Sweet, and Adam Cote – and ranking them won’t be easy.

Equally important is the future of Ranked Choice Voting: a YES vote (my vote) on Question 1 will keep RCV (as approved by 53% Maine voters in 2016) for this fall’s General Election for U.S. House and U.S. Senate, and for future primaries. Elections for state offices (governor, state senator, state rep) will remain “plurality wins” elections, unless and until Maine’s Constitution is amended to expunge its “plurality” language. The arguments against RCV are fairly hollow (“the ballot’s too complicated” – no it’s not) or inaccurate (“it’s unconstitutional” – no it’s not), so Mainers finally have a chance to make us first in the nation to adopt a fuller and fairer system of election. Let’s get ‘er done and vote Yes.

••••••••••••••••••••