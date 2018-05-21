Ringelstein supporters livid he was snubbed at Dem State Convention

No food today – just some observations from my visit to the Maine Democratic State Convention at the Colisee in Lewiston this past weekend. I’d like to return to my usual collection of stories and recipes, but felt duty-bound to report what actually happened in Lewiston because it speaks volumes about establishment Maine Democrats.

Rage: State Dems Cold-Shoulder Zak Ringelstein at convention

I was a guest this past weekend at the Democratic State Convention in Lewiston, full of excitement and hope, and I ended up leaving outraged and spitting bullets.

In case you don’t know it (and you may well not), Zak Ringelstein is a progressive Democrat running against Angus King (Independent) for the U. S. Senate. I’ve gotten to know Zak fairly well the last few months, and I’m a staunch supporter. His positions on issues are nearly identical to Bernie Sanders’. He’s the real deal, and I think Zak would be a terrific Senator from Maine.

But many Maine Dems and Democratic State Committee members must have huddled beforehand and told each other “Ignore Zak.” And boy, they did a helluva job. Friday evening at the cavernous Colisee in Lewiston, with some 2000 in attendance, speaker after speaker either mentioned, introduced, or touted Chellie Pingree, and CD2 candidates Jared Golden, Craig Olson, Lucas St. Clair, and others, multiple times — but never the man who is trying to win the U.S. Senate seat over Angus King. Zak Ringelstein? Who dat?

L to R: Craig Olson, Jared Golden, Lucas St. Clair, CD2 candidates out to unseat Bruce Poliquin. (photo: Robert F. Bukaty/AP, via Bangor Daily News)

The Maine Dems – or a significant portion of them – seem to be backing King for reelection. King is not a Democrat. He’s not in the party. This was a Democratic convention, and somehow Angus King had the support of the party elite. I call Foul. I call B.S. Angus is not a Democrat, even if he sometimes votes like one. Shame.

I want Dem state party chair Phil Bartlett to weigh in on this. I want Sara Gideon, speaker of the Maine House and convention chair, to weigh in on this. Why did you snub Zak?

Here’s what I saw Friday night: Chellie Pingree spoke. Fine. Then the three candidates looking to unseat Bruce Poliquin in CD2 spoke – Golden, Olson, and St. Clair. All quite good, and I can’t vote for any of them because I’m not in their district (but I liked Olson best). Then Troy Jackson, Senate Minority Leader, gave a stand-up-and-cheer stemwinder of a speech portraying his vision of what the Maine Democratic Party could and should be. It was a pulpit pounder, and a beautiful piece of work that brought everyone to their feet and some nearly to tears.

But still, no mention of Zak, who was slated to follow Troy. Good luck, Zak.

With no introduction from anyone, no acknowledgment from anyone, not even a sign held up – Zak came to the podium. Without saying who he was, he outdid himself with a great speech that was fiery, passionate, eloquent, so vigorous and powerful even King supporters on the floor gave him a standing O at the end. I’ve written speeches before, and this was a jewel, a strong testament forged in a populist vision.

Zak on Friday night, capping off the evening (photo courtesy of Andi Parkinson)

But to the Establishment Dems, Zak is a nonentity, a threat to the presumed sovereignty of Angus King. The same Angus King who voted for disastrous Trump cabinet nominees Ryan Zinke and Mike Pompeo, voted for the notorious banking bill and for the extension of the warrantless surveillance of American citizens act. Among other things…

And so: I need to call Foul on the Establishment Maine Dems power elite – Phil Bartlett and Sara Gideon and others — for snubbing Zak, for not having the common decency to even mention his name.

When it was over, I chanced to speak with several leading Maine Democrats and some delegates to gauge their response to Zak’s appearance with no introduction, acknowledgment or previous mention. They all noticed the “oversight,” and were “surprised,” or shook their heads in dismay. Yeah, that was weird. Dunno why that happened. Strange. When I spoke with Zak a bit later, he was graciously philosophical, but we both knew it wasn’t Maine Dems simply being clueless and inept, it was purposeful. It was a shaft job.

We spoke yesterday on the phone at some length, admitting our anger at the Dems’ shabby behavior. Zak is fired up. He indicated he will not go quietly. Expect a good fight. Expect some noise. Centrist establishment Maine Dems should be forewarned that this race is far from over.

•••••••••••••••••••••

Note: My wife Carla, a Knox County delegate, was elected to the Democratic State Comittee on Saturday. She is determined to be a strong progressive voice on the DSC.