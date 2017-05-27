Hey Maine voters – you’re about to get the shaft

Ranked Choice Voting headed for the dustbin this week?

I’ve written two previous posts about Ranked Choice Voting, here and here, and things were looking pretty good for it – up until a few weeks ago. I was planning to write this post for publication on or about June 4, but that would be too late because things are moving very fast.

Here’s a thumbnail of its recent history:

First, the “Solemn Occasion” vote

Last month, the state senate voted nearly overwhelmingly that RCV warranted a “solemn occasion” determination by the State Supreme Court. All Republicans – all 18 of them – voted yea on this, joined by more than a handful of Democrats. To be fair, those Democrats believed RCV needed a preliminary court test before being enacted into law, so that it wouldn’t be shot down later as unconstitutional.

It goes to the Supremes

After hearing arguments from both sides, the seven Supreme Court justices (variously appointed by Govs. King, Balducci, and LePage) issued an “advisory opinion” on May 23 declaring part of the RCV bill as unconstitutional – the part applying to general statewide elections – because of “plurality” language in the Constitution. They appeared to let stand RCV for statewide primaries, Congressional primaries, and Congressional general elections. But a resounding unanimous (7-0) no to general statewide elections – governor, state senators and reps, other executive offices.

This was a “shot across the bow” from the Court. It said, hey look, this is not a binding ruling, it’s just that if RCV becomes law and is challenged in the Court, we’re going to blow it out of the water.

The Legislative Council votes on two bills

After the Court opinion, Sen. Cathy Breen presented a bill to amend Maine’s Constitution to eliminate the “plurality” language. An opposing bill, from Sen. Garrett Mason, seeks to repeal RCV in its entirety even though there’s no doubt at all about about using it for primary and federal elections.

Both bills went to the Legislative Council – the ten majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate – whose role it was to decide if either or both bills should go the full legislature for arguments and a vote. The Council voted unanimously in favor of presenting both bills, agreeing they both needed a full public airing on the Senate and House floors.

So where are we?

First, the two bills:

Amend the Constitution . It takes a two-thirds majority in both houses to do this, and those I spoke to/emailed with – Sens. Dave Miramant and Troy Jackson – were not at all optimistic this could happen. The votes just aren’t there.

. It takes a in both houses to do this, and those I spoke to/emailed with – Sens. Dave Miramant and Troy Jackson – were not at all optimistic this could happen. The votes just aren’t there. Repeal the bill in its entirety. It takes a simple majority in both houses to repeal RCV. “Repeal” is a strange word here, because I have trouble envisioning repeal of a bill that isn’t even law yet. Would this pass? Some see it as a toss-up. I don’t know, but it’s patently unfair and undemocratic to throw the baby out with the bathwater, completely torpedoing a bill that Maine voters approved last fall.

The central problem: partisanship

RCV has a history in Maine – it’s been tried in various forms in various places over the years, and it has always been a bipartisan/nonpartisan issue. Large numbers of Republicans and Democrats at the state and local levels have enthusiastically supported it in the past.

But no more! Suddenly, it’s an intensely partisan issue. Republicans for the most part hate RCV, lining up squarely behind Paul LePage; Democrats broadly favor it.

The core tenet of Maine’s Constitution

The few times i’ve dipped my toes into Maine politics in the blog, I’ve heard from different legislators that the fundamental central purpose of our state’s Constitution is to honor and respect and guard the will of the people of Maine. So it was in the 1880s, when the “plurality” language was added – to prevent the Maine legislature from selecting a given candidate for office when no candidate had won a simple majority of votes. That’s how it used to be done. It made sense then, because RCV hadn’t been invented yet.

Legislators need to remember that: the Constitution is for us, the people of Maine, and not anyone else.

One “middle road” solution: draft a new bill, and fast!

Sens. Breen, Jackson, Miramant, anyone else:

Concede defeat on the part of RCV that applies to statewide general elections. Eliminate that language. Amending the Constitution just ain’t gonna happen. Keep the rest of the bill intact.

on the part of RCV that applies to statewide general elections. Eliminate that language. Amending the Constitution just ain’t gonna happen. Keep the rest of the bill intact. Get it through the Legislative Council – fast! Time is running out.

Time is running out. Get it to the floor . Discuss it, and pass it, because it is the will of a majority of the people of Maine that we have Ranked Choice Voting.

. Discuss it, and pass it, because it is the will of a majority of the people of Maine that we have Ranked Choice Voting. If that’s not legally possible, propose an emergency statewide voter referendum on a modified bill.

People: take action

Check out http://www.rcvmaine.com to find out how you can have an impact on your senators and reps. You can tell them —

It makes no sense that a two-thirds legislative majority is required to uphold the will of the people.

is required to uphold the will of the people. It makes no sense that a simple majority is needed to defy the will of the people.

Thanks to Sens. Troy Jackson and Dave Miramant for helping me with this piece. Apologies to them for not including more of their interview content here, but suddenly time was very short and I felt I needed to move fast.

That’s it for now – over and out.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••