Mashies – heart-healthy Mediterranean-style!

Silky mashies – with olive oil, stock, garlic, thyme – and no dairy!

(my photo: the thyme sprig is there just for looks. We wouldn’t usually serve it this way.)

(This is also called potato and oil puree…)

Here’s a great Provençal recipe for terrifically smooth mashies that will keep your arteries wide open and delight you and your guests. The trick to it is thyme-and-garlic-infused stock (either chicken or beef, depending on your main course) with olive oil added later.

You’ll need:

about 2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and quartered (we use yellow potatoes)

about 3/4 cup chicken or beef broth (or stock), depending on what your main dish is

2 garlic cloves, peeled and bruised

2 sprigs fresh thyme

5 oz. olive oil (either extra virgin or not)

Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender but still firm. Heat the stock or broth in a small saucepan with the garlic and thyme sprigs. Bring to a slow simmer, then remove from heat and let the thyme and garlic infuse for a few minutes.

Mash the potatoes, removing all lumps. Remove the thyme and garlic from the stock and add the olive oil. Heat this gently. Spoon the mashed potatoes into a bowl and slowly pour in the stock/oil mix in a steady stream, stirring continuously with a flat wooden spoon. Add salt and pepper to taste, then stir well until the puree is completely smooth.

We’ve had this dish many times, and so far have had no interest in going back to the old way of doing mashies, with milk and butter and maybe a touch of sour cream. I think this is as good as mashed potatoes can be, and everything in it is good for you.

I’ve been doing battle with a head cold and pulled shoulder muscle the last two weeks, so for the time feel virtually humorless. But forewarned is forearmed: humorlessness doesn’t last long with me. I’ll be back.

