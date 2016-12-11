Bourbon chocolate pecan cookies. And… I can’t even.

Can I even? No, I can’t even.

Write Christmas cards, that is. I started, and found my cheery end-of-year narrative devolving into muffled curses and ink-smearing rages that this usually wonderful time of year has been sabotaged, co-opted, trashed by the abject monstrosity of 2016 politics and a hideous jot of a human being who makes Paul LePage look like Angus King at his noblest. No, I can’t even.

My cousins a few miles away can’t even either. They just called and told me they’re canceling Christmas, they called their two kids (one in Maine, the other in Oregon) and told them to sit it out, don’t send anything, don’t bother traveling. I replied, wait, I have some stuff for you! Foodstuffs! (Go figure this from a guy who writes sort of a food blog). Okay, we agreed, we’ll do a small exchange. But otherwise they’re bailing on the whole scene. Really!

I can’t even keep shopping. I’ve stopped. I’m giving home-made canned stuff to family and a few friends, and a few smaller things bought locally, in the small stores. That’s it. Any item remotely connected to Monsanto or Citibank or Wells Fargo or big Pharma I won’t go near. Take that, you planet-wreckers!

My wife can’t even, except for a train trip to D.C. this weekend to protest the DAPL and the incarceration of Leonard Peltier. She called a short while ago from the road and said she’s never seen so many miserable people in train stations (Boston, New York, D.C.) and on the streets. Bottom of the outhouse-pit misery. No quality of life. Barely surviving. I reminded her we live in one of the happiest states in the country, if not the happiest and that Mainers were waiting in line to welcome her back with a parade of smiles. It cheered her a bit. A little.

Other people I know can’t even. I don’t wish “can’t even-ing” on anyone so if you have room inside you for joy this season, I say go for it. I might cheer you from the sidelines. But not very deep inside of me I’ve come to a frowny-faced conclusion: the biggest loser this year wasn’t Hillary or Bernie. The biggest loser was Christmas.

(Look. Just because I find every molecule in this pathetic man-baby’s body despicable or horridly mutant doesn’t mean you have to. And I don’t blame millions of people who voted for him – those who sort of held their nose when they did so. His opponent was terribly weak with miles of baggage behind her, disliked and distrusted, and I think lots of people who were not brainless low-information bigoted voters chose him just to take a chance on something new and different. Well, we got ‘im! Nearly everything he’s done since being “elected” has shown he’s far, far worse than anyone imagined he could be. Is there half a chance I could be proven wrong in the coming months? Hey, I got a bridge I can sell you.)

In spite of all the above, I’m going to make these today — mostly for some nearby friends. I posted this originally over two years ago, but you’ll probably never find it, so here we go again.

Bourbon chocolate pecan drop cookies – yummy rich

These cookies are chocolaty rich and nut-crunchy with a whisper of whiskey flavor. They’re easy to make, and they’re just as good with gluten-free* baking mix as with flour. They’re also less sweet than most cookies, but to my way of thinking just sweet enough. This recipe makes between 15 and 20 cookies. (* Note that the bourbon in the recipe may have small amounts of gluten from the distillation of grains other than corn [bourbon by definition must be at least 51% corn, but the rest of it can be wheat, barley, rye – all gluten-rich grains]. I say “may,” because distillers claim the gluten from non-corn grains is destroyed during distilling, but experts on Celiac’s disease aren’t necessarily buying it. So, if you can’t tolerate gluten in any amount, best to leave the bourbon out.)

You’ll need:

1/2 cup butter at room temp

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 beaten egg

1 1/2 cups flour or gluten-free all-purpose baking mix (I use Bob’s Red Mill)

1/4 tsp. xanthan gum (only if using gluten-free mix)

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 cup cocoa powder

2-3 oz. bourbon

small handful shredded coconut (optional)

3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup chopped pecans

pecans for putting on tops of the cookies (optional)

Preheat oven to 400. Cream the butter in a large mixing bowl, then blend in brown sugar, beaten egg, and vanilla and mix until smooth and creamy. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour (or gluten free mix, with the 1/2 tsp. xanthan gum), salt, baking powder, and cocoa powder until well-blended. Now pour the dry ingredients into the butter-sugar mixture, add the bourbon, and stir until thoroughly blended. Add chopped pecans, chocolate chips, and coconut (optional) and mix (this will be quite a workout!) until everything’s totally mixed. Spoon some globs out on a cookie sheet (I usually get 22 to 24 cookies per batch) and bake for 8 minutes. The cookies will be a little squishy on top, but they’ll be chewy when they cool off.

